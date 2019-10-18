Main Page
|
What is Vanisource?
His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada's complete teachings
Vanisource is the collected teachings of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, including all the books, lectures, letters and conversations. This is a wonderful facility to read and study Srila Prabhupada's teachings online. Vanisource serves also as a reference for Vaniquotes and the other petals of Vanipedia. Vanisource can be accessed via the different sections below and also via the list of Umbrella Categories.
Who is Srila Prabhupada?
Authorized and Empowered
A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada is a self-realized, pure devotee of Lord Kṛṣṇa. While physically present among us he shared the essence of Vedic knowledge liberally and without prejudice. His only desire was to fulfill his spiritual master's desire – to introduce the process of Kṛṣṇa consciousness to the world.
Srila Prabhupada showed us the importance of living life according to the directions given in scripture. He spoke and wrote profusely so that many may have this guidance in life, and he wished that every person on the planet had the opportunity to read his books now and in the future.
Srila Prabhupada translated and commented on over fifty volumes of ancient Vedic scripture before his physical demise on November 14, 1977. His authority to write, and to teach and train students in the science of self-realization was given to him by his guru, Srila Bhaktisiddhānta Sarasvatī Gosvāmī Mahārāja (1874-1937), who came in the disciplic succession from Lord Caitanya Mahāprabhu (1486-1534), Himself an incarnation of Lord Kṛṣṇa. Srila Prabhupada founded the International Society for Kṛṣṇa Consciousness, ISKCON.
Timeline of Srila Prabhupada's Life
1896 to 1964 - 1965 - 1966 - 1967 - 1968 - 1969 - 1970 - 1971 - 1972 - 1973 - 1974 - 1975 - 1976 - 1977
Books published within Śrīla Prabhupāda's lifetime (including later editions)
Translations with Commentary
Bhagavad Gita As It Is (1968) Abridged
Bhagavad-gītā As It Is (1983+)
Śrīmad-Bhāgavatam (1972-77) PDFs
Śrī Caitanya-caritāmṛta (1975 - coming soon)
Śrī Caitanya-caritāmṛta (1996)
Summary Studies
Kṛṣṇa, The Supreme Personality of Godhead (1970)
Kṛṣṇa, The Supreme Personality of Godhead (1996+)
Teachings of Lord Chaitanya (1968)
Teachings of Lord Caitanya (1975)
Teachings of Lord Caitanya (2011)
Other Works
Elevation to Kṛṣṇa Consciousness
Kṛṣṇa Consciousness, The Matchless Gift
Kṛṣṇa Consciousness, The Topmost Yoga System
Kṛṣṇa, the Reservoir of Pleasure
Perfect Questions, Perfect Answers
Rāja-Vidyā: The King of Knowledge
Transcendental Teachings of Prahlāda Mahārāja
Books Published Posthumously
Civilization and Transcendence
Dharma - The Way of Transcendence
In Search of the Ultimate Goal of Life (1993)
Laws of Nature, An Infallible Justice
Second Chance - The Story of a Near-Death Experience
Lectures
Śrī Caitanya-caritāmṛta Lectures
Conversations
With Artists, Musicians, Poets, Writers
Morning Walks
Letters
To unknown or from unknown place
Other Content
Random Images of Srila Prabhupada
Random Quotes of Srila Prabhupada
Random Video Clips of Srila Prabhupada
Random Audio Clips of Srila Prabhupada
Srila Prabhupada Speaks Around the World
Vanisource pages with full audio
♫ - 1977 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 236+ hours of audio in 385 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1976 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 382+ hours of audio in 703 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1975 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 323+ hours of audio in 563 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1974 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 257+ hours of audio in 439 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1973 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 265+ hours of audio in 414 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1972 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 251+ hours of audio in 426 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1971 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 135+ hours of audio in 229 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1970 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 43+ hours of audio in 84 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1969 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 102+ hours of audio in 145 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1968 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 127+ hours of audio in 154 audio files - ♫
♫ - 1967 Lectures and Conversations with Audio - 24+ hours of audio in 48 audio files - ♫
Completing an Audio Fidelity Check of Lecture and Conversation Transcriptions
Vanisource Projects
Audio to Text Fidelity Project
Adding Scans of Śrīla Prabhupāda's Letters
Adding Audio to Lecture and Conversation Transcriptions
Creating New Categories for Vanisource
Added Śrīla Prabhupāda's Original (1962-1965) Srimad Bhagwatam with PDFs to Vanisource
Content to be Added Soon
Creating 1080 Video Clips of Srila Prabhupada's Audio Messages
Collaborate with us to create multi-language subtitles for 1080 - 1 to 15 minute audio clips translated into your language by Srila Prabhupada's Vyasa Puja festival by Vyasa Puja in 2014.
Other Resources
