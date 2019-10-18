The complete essence of Vedic knowledge





What is Vanisource?

His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada's complete teachings

Vanisource is the collected teachings of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, including all the books, lectures, letters and conversations. This is a wonderful facility to read and study Srila Prabhupada's teachings online. Vanisource serves also as a reference for Vaniquotes and the other petals of Vanipedia. Vanisource can be accessed via the different sections below and also via the list of Umbrella Categories.

Who is Srila Prabhupada?

Authorized and Empowered

A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada is a self-realized, pure devotee of Lord Kṛṣṇa. While physically present among us he shared the essence of Vedic knowledge liberally and without prejudice. His only desire was to fulfill his spiritual master's desire – to introduce the process of Kṛṣṇa consciousness to the world.

Srila Prabhupada showed us the importance of living life according to the directions given in scripture. He spoke and wrote profusely so that many may have this guidance in life, and he wished that every person on the planet had the opportunity to read his books now and in the future.

Srila Prabhupada translated and commented on over fifty volumes of ancient Vedic scripture before his physical demise on November 14, 1977. His authority to write, and to teach and train students in the science of self-realization was given to him by his guru, Srila Bhaktisiddhānta Sarasvatī Gosvāmī Mahārāja (1874-1937), who came in the disciplic succession from Lord Caitanya Mahāprabhu (1486-1534), Himself an incarnation of Lord Kṛṣṇa. Srila Prabhupada founded the International Society for Kṛṣṇa Consciousness, ISKCON.

Timeline of Srila Prabhupada's Life

Books published within Śrīla Prabhupāda's lifetime (including later editions) Books published within Śrīla Prabhupāda's lifetime (including later editions)





Summary Studies

Other Works





Books Published Posthumously Books Published Posthumously





Lectures Lectures



Lectures by Year



Lectures by Place





Conversations Conversations

Conversations by Year



Conversations by Place



Conversations - by Person



Philosophy Discussions





Morning Walks Morning Walks

Morning Walks by Year



Morning Walks by Place

Letters Letters

Letters by Year



Letters by Place (written from)



Letters by Person (written to)

Other Content Other Content

His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda

Jesus Christ, There is No Fault.

The Only Fault he was Preaching About God - 0938

07:03 minutes from a lecture on SB 01.08.33 in Los Angeles



Srila Prabhupada Speaks Around the World

In Vaniquotes you can now listen while reading Srila Prabhupada's lectures, conversations, interviews and morning walks - feel his presence, feel his mood. To date there are over 3500 pages with clips available and we are aiming for 5000 by the end of 2014.

Collaborate with a team of 330+ devotees from 81+ languages to create multi-language subtitles for 1080 - 1 to 15 minute audio clips translated into your language by Srila Prabhupada's 50th Anniversary of arriving in the West on the 4th of October 2015. Find out the details of the project and check out our current results of 16,400+ subtitles.

We are placing these videos on YouTube, in our Vanimedia Channel and they can also be accessed via themes.

Completing an Audio Fidelity Check of Lecture and Conversation Transcriptions

We are inviting volunteers to attentively listen to Srila Prabhupada and, while reading, to check the transcriptions for accuracy. This project was launched on the 19th of April 2014. As of the 2nd May 2015, 34 volunteers have proofread 745 files and 3,845 missing words and 4,993 edits have been entered into Vanisource. An explanation is given here

Vanisource Projects

Audio to Text Fidelity Project

We are inviting volunteers to listen to and proofread all of Śrīla Prabhupāda's lectures & conversations.

Adding Scans of Śrīla Prabhupāda's Letters

We have so far added 5088 scanned images of Srila Prabhupada's transcribed letters leaving 1481 letters still needing scans. These will be added as they become available to Vanipedia.

We are inviting volunteers to read, verify and correct the Vanisource transcriptions for fidelity against the original scans. Please contact us if you would like to help.

Adding Audio to Lecture and Conversation Transcriptions

We are uploading the audio files to the Vanisource pages so that hearing and reading of Śrīla Prabhupāda's lectures & conversations can be done simultaneously.

See the section 'Śrīla Prabhupāda Speaks Around the World' above.

This project is ongoing and its completion is dependent on the Bhaktivedanta Archives releasing the other years. The next release will be the audio from 1972.

Creating New Categories for Vanisource

We have completed the linking of all Vanisource lecture, conversation and letter pages to relevant categories to make navigation easier. These new categories will also be used as resources for the timeline of Śrīla Prabhupāda's life.

Letters sorted by person We have indexed letters in order to access those written to each person.

Lectures sorted by verse As well as presenting lectures by date and location they are also listed by volume and verse.

Added Śrīla Prabhupāda's Original (1962-1965) Srimad Bhagwatam with PDFs to Vanisource

Between 1962 and 1965 Śrīla Prabhupāda published the first canto of the Srimad Bhagwatam in three volumes.

Content to be Added Soon

See the section 'Coming Soon' above.





Creating 1080 Video Clips of Srila Prabhupada's Audio Messages

Collaborate with us to create multi-language subtitles for 1080 - 1 to 15 minute audio clips translated into your language by Srila Prabhupada's Vyasa Puja festival by Vyasa Puja in 2014.

Other Resources

Vanipedia websites: Vanipedia - Vaniquotes - Vanibooks - Vaniversity - Vanimedia - Vanictionary Related website: Vanistore Affiliates: Krishna.com

hare kṛṣṇa hare kṛṣṇa - kṛṣṇa kṛṣṇa hare hare - hare rāma hare rāma - rāma rāma hare hare