The complete essence of Vedic knowledge

Vanisource-title.png
What is Vanisource?

His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada's complete teachings

Vanisource is the collected teachings of His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, including all the books, lectures, letters and conversations. This is a wonderful facility to read and study Srila Prabhupada's teachings online. Vanisource serves also as a reference for Vaniquotes and the other petals of Vanipedia. Vanisource can be accessed via the different sections below and also via the list of Umbrella Categories.

Who is Srila Prabhupada?

Authorized and Empowered

A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada is a self-realized, pure devotee of Lord Kṛṣṇa. While physically present among us he shared the essence of Vedic knowledge liberally and without prejudice. His only desire was to fulfill his spiritual master's desire – to introduce the process of Kṛṣṇa consciousness to the world.

Srila Prabhupada showed us the importance of living life according to the directions given in scripture. He spoke and wrote profusely so that many may have this guidance in life, and he wished that every person on the planet had the opportunity to read his books now and in the future.

Srila Prabhupada translated and commented on over fifty volumes of ancient Vedic scripture before his physical demise on November 14, 1977. His authority to write, and to teach and train students in the science of self-realization was given to him by his guru, Srila Bhaktisiddhānta Sarasvatī Gosvāmī Mahārāja (1874-1937), who came in the disciplic succession from Lord Caitanya Mahāprabhu (1486-1534), Himself an incarnation of Lord Kṛṣṇa. Srila Prabhupada founded the International Society for Kṛṣṇa Consciousness, ISKCON.

1896 to 1964 - 1965 - 1966 - 1967 - 1968 - 1969 - 1970 - 1971 - 1972 - 1973 - 1974 - 1975 - 1976 - 1977

  • In Vaniquotes you can now listen while reading Srila Prabhupada's lectures, conversations, interviews and morning walks - feel his presence, feel his mood. To date there are over 3500 pages with clips available and we are aiming for 5000 by the end of 2014.
Completing an Audio Fidelity Check of Lecture and Conversation Transcriptions
  • We are inviting volunteers to attentively listen to Srila Prabhupada and, while reading, to check the transcriptions for accuracy. This project was launched on the 19th of April 2014. As of the 2nd May 2015, 34 volunteers have proofread 745 files and 3,845 missing words and 4,993 edits have been entered into Vanisource. An explanation is given here

Adding Scans of Śrīla Prabhupāda's Letters

  • We are inviting volunteers to read, verify and correct the Vanisource transcriptions for fidelity against the original scans. Please contact us if you would like to help.

  • This project is ongoing and its completion is dependent on the Bhaktivedanta Archives releasing the other years. The next release will be the audio from 1972.

  • We have indexed letters in order to access those written to each person.
Collaborate with us to create multi-language subtitles for 1080 - 1 to 15 minute audio clips translated into your language by Srila Prabhupada's Vyasa Puja festival by Vyasa Puja in 2014.

